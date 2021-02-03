BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,980. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

