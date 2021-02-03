BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of MEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,980. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.
BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile
