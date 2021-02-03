BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE MUE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 48,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,070. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

