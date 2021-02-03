BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE MUE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 48,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,070. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
