Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 3,602 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 677,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

