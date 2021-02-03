Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,160,387. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 276.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

