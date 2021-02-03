PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PolarityTE were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in PolarityTE by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 98,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,585,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $34,140.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

