Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $583,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.29. 12,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,510,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

