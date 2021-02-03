Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $248.09. 47,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,790. The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

