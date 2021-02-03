Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders bought a total of 211,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.64. The stock had a trading volume of 37,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,711. The firm has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average of $182.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

