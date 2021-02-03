Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVDA stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $548.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

