Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $27.48 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $546.88. The stock had a trading volume of 215,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

