xRhodium 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,589.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. xRhodium has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $32,589.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00006185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003980 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001832 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00018596 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,320,272 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,272 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

xRhodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.