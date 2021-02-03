Uniswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.85 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 42% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $20.21 or 0.00054706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 130.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,472,424 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

