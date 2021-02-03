$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 61,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,040. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,081.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.