$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 70.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EBR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

