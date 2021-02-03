Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 123,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 487,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,189,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

