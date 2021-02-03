Analysts Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price at $22.41

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NCLH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 610,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,379,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

