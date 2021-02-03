iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,447 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889,869 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,780. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.