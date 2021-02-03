Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Position Raised by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.50% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ODC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. 391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,621. The company has a market cap of $259.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.