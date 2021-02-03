Cardinal Capital Management Raises Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE RHI traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $68.62. 12,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,133. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $73.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

