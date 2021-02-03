ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,768 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.16. 345,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,704,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $149.85.

