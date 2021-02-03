Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $8.42 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATHM stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,041. Autohome has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

