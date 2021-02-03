Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

VIAV traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 50,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

