AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of -735.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.24.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

