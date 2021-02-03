Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.92-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.126 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.92-3.01 EPS.

Shares of ATGE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,461. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

