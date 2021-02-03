Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $7.49 on Wednesday, reaching $142.60. 103,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,778. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.15.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

