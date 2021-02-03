Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.43 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.35-2.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MRCY stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.29. 13,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,046,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

