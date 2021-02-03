Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LAD traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, reaching $342.57. 12,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,476. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $353.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.08.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

