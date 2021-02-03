Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 21,048 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,048 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after acquiring an additional 968,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 344,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,363,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

