Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.81 million.Tenable also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.26-0.30 EPS.

TENB traded down $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,780. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.92.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at $43,386,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $552,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,219 shares of company stock worth $13,747,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.