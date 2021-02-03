TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Trading 6.7% Higher

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares were up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 160,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 180,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.98.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a return on equity of 78.06% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

