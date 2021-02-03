Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,405 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the typical daily volume of 156 put options.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Kopin stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 191,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,295. The stock has a market cap of $588.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.
In other Kopin news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $221,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock worth $1,779,505. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.
