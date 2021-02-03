Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,877 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 915% compared to the average daily volume of 185 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 108,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. 1,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

