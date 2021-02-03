Raymond James Trims Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Target Price to $8.25

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

MMX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 3,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,476. The stock has a market cap of $721.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after buying an additional 10,191,095 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 912,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 572,533 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 979,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

