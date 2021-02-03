SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.58. 37,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,413,682. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

