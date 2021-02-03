Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.27. Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,100 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$24.84 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd. (SNG.V) (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 45 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

