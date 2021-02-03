Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 810 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.