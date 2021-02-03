Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after buying an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after buying an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 112,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 96,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 85,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,778. The stock has a market cap of $170.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

