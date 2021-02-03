World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.11.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,523.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,553.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,418.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,297.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

