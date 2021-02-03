Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,861,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,745,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,054,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.89. 12,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,669. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $306.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

