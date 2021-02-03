Fundamentun LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,778.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,644.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,949.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,874.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

