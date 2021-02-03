Condor Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,949.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,778.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,644.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,874.74.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

