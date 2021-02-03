Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,134. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

