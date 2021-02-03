Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE:EXG remained flat at $$8.85 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,304. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
