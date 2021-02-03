Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:EXG remained flat at $$8.85 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,304. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.