PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $8.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.98. 27,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

