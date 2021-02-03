Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AQUA stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $206,861,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,062,235 shares of company stock worth $229,024,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

