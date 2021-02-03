Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by 131.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
HLNE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.47. 1,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55.
HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
