Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by 131.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

HLNE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.47. 1,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

