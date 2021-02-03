Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 650 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 225,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,178. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

