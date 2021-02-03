StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

IEF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.27. 61,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,615. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.56 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

