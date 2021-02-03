ChartEx Price Hits $0.0167 on Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $333,808.61 and $29,455.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 59.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00138895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00243845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00037855 BTC.

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

ChartEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

