Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 1,734 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 60.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.56. 4,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,976. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.01. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

